Former NFL Scout Warns Browns About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns are likely to name Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback.

That makes sense for the immediate future, considering that he’s a veteran who’s familiar with their system.

However, rookie Shedeur Sanders has a huge fan base and media platform pushing for him to be the starter.

With that in mind, former NFL scout Daniel Kelly explained why that may not be a good idea.

“Imagine what would actually happen if the Browns put Shedeur Sanders and his 3.48 time to throw (PFF) behind their offensive line during the regular season. … Remember the old saying, ‘Be careful what you wish for,’” First Round Mock wrote on X.

While Sanders’ statistics in his preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers were impressive, Kelly pointed out that he took a long time to get rid of the football, and that was against mostly backups.

Moreover, given his college history of taking sacks and the Browns’ disappointing offensive line last season, throwing Sanders into such a brutal early schedule could get ugly.

That makes sense, but the Browns’ pass protection should be better this season.

They will return to their previous blocking schemes, and they’re back to full strength.

Also, Dawand Jones has looked solid in limited snaps at left tackle, and he can be a realistic solution at the position if he’s healthy.

Even so, the fact of the matter is that Sanders may not be ready to be an NFL starter.

There should be no shame in that, and that doesn’t mean that he won’t be ready at some point during the season.

For now, it would be wise not to get too carried away with his preseason performance.

