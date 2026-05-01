Roger Goodell Just Promised Something Big Is Coming Back To Cleveland

The NFL Draft is the biggest league event other than the Super Bowl, and because of that, about a decade ago, the decision was made to bring it to as many cities as possible. Traditionally held in New York, the event was moved to Chicago in 2015, and after being staged there again the following year, it has traveled around ever since, including this year to Pittsburgh.

The Cleveland Browns were the host for the 2021 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not the extravagant spectacle that had become familiar to fans. Now, with a new stadium for the Browns on the horizon, the Cleveland area is in line to get another chance.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is hinting that the Browns will host another NFL Draft in the not-too-distant future.

“The draft was here in 2020 under really difficult circumstances, as we were all battling, I guess it was ’21 technically, but as we were battling through COVID and trying to get out of it, it was not the event that we expected. This community came together, met those challenges, and we pulled the draft off here. It wasn’t the impact that was necessary, so Jimmy [Haslam] and I have talked about it a lot, we look forward to coming back here with the draft soon for sure,” Goodell said.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell shares that the NFL Draft will return to Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/heu2mg8NWE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 30, 2026

Speaking at an event related to the Browns’ new stadium in Brook Park, Goodell recalled the circumstances surrounding the 2021 draft, which combined in-person, socially distanced events with remote components. A limited number of prospects and fans were on hand, after the league held a completely virtual draft in 2020, which was supposed to be held in Las Vegas.

The Browns’ new domed stadium is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2029 NFL season, and it could host a draft soon after that. The venue is also reportedly the potential site for a Super Bowl, so the schedule for both events would likely be determined by each other’s timeline.

Coming off a playoff appearance from the 2020 season, the Browns had the No. 26 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 draft, and they selected cornerback Greg Newsome II. Other than second-round pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, whose career may be over due to a serious neck injury, no other player selected by Cleveland in that draft is still with the organization.

Entering a new era with a new stadium on the horizon, the Browns will be hopeful that whatever draft they get to host in the next decade will turn out much better than the previous one.

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