Insider Says Browns Fans Are Misreading The Deshaun Watson Situation

Cleveland Browns executive J.W. Johnson recently raised eyebrows when he praised Deshaun Watson and how he’s looking and playing. Johnson claimed that Watson is in a great headspace, which immediately had people speculating about what’s next.

For many fans, Johnson’s comment is a sign that Watson will be the starting quarterback in 2026. But while speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi said people are reading too much into those comments.

Grossi stated that Johnson’s words are just reinforcing the possibility of Watson being on the field in 2026 and reminded everyone that he only has one more year left on his contract.

“What I make of what J.W. [Johnson] said is just a continuation of trying to condition the fans of, I call it the inevitability, let’s just say the possibility that Deshaun’s going to be back on the field again this year after everyone wrote him off. It’s a one-year thing. I think people jump to the conclusion, ‘Deshaun Watson’s going to be the quarterback of the future?’ The answer’s no. The 2026 season is all we’re talking about here,” Grossi said.

"What I make of what J.W. said is just a continuation of trying to condition the fans of, I call it the inevitability, let's just say the possibility that Deshaun's going to be back on the field," – @TonyGrossi on the Browns QB situation. https://t.co/7GTyrakIOr pic.twitter.com/6n9KHMvOol — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 30, 2026

It seems very likely that Watson will play in 2026, although it’s not clear if he will be the starting quarterback or the backup. But those fearing that he is about to begin a long chapter with the Browns are perhaps blowing things out of proportion. By all accounts, his time in Cleveland is likely coming to an end, not ramping up.

Still, there would be many people disappointed to see him take time away from Shedeur Sanders, who very well may be the future of the franchise.

But even if Watson wins the starting spot over Sanders, Grossi is urging people not to be concerned because he probably will not be in a Browns uniform for much longer.

NEXT:

Browns Release New Stadium Rendering And It Looks Incredible