Browns Nation

Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Former Ohio State RB Tabbed As ‘Best Fit’ To Replace Nick Chubb

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

Nick Chubb has been a staple of the Cleveland Browns’ lineup for several years when he’s healthy.

The veteran back has provided great value to the Browns throughout his tenure, but injuries and age have the team wondering if his time in town is limited.

Chubb is entering free agency for the first time in his career, and while he’s indicated that he’d like to stay in Cleveland, the organization might have its sights set elsewhere.

The Browns are seemingly looking for a complete refresh, including finding a brand-new lead back to provide a change of pace.

With that in mind, in a recent ESPN article, Matt Bowen highlighted J.K. Dobbins as a potential player to replace Chubb in the offense.

“How about Dobbins signing with the Browns to replace Nick Chubb as Cleveland’s new lead runner? The offense fits his traits well with both gap and zone schemes. And Dobbins looked explosive on the tape throughout last season, though he missed four games because of a knee sprain. He finished 2024 with 907 rushing yards and seven touchdowns,” Bowen said.

Bowen mentioned the fact that Dobbins was an explosive player last year, and even though he missed four games, he still had over 900 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

This could be a player the Browns could consider, especially since he’ll be less expensive than some of the other free agent backs that don’t have the injury history and risk for re-injury.

The Browns need some major changes, and shaking up the backfield is certainly a way for them to do that.

Browns Nation