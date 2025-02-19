Analyst Urges Browns To Avoid 1 Veteran QB

The Cleveland Browns will be in the market for a veteran quarterback in free agency.
That gives them plenty of options to choose from, as there will be a myriad of proven players testing the market this year.
With that in mind, some have wondered whether the Browns will be interested in making a run at Aaron Rodgers.
However, Aaron Goldhammer believes that might not be a good idea.
On ESPN Cleveland, the controversial pundit claimed that the Browns wouldn’t win with someone like Rodgers.
While he acknowledged that he might be a better player than other current options, like Justin Fields or Russell Wilson, football encompasses much more than that.
Goldhammer argued that Rodgers has shown that he cannot lead a team.
Truth be told, it’s hard to argue with those statements.
No one can deny that Rodgers is a first-ballot Hall of Famer and arguably the most talented passer of the football this game has ever seen.
Nevertheless, he’s way past his prime, and more worryingly, he has a long history of questionable behavior that has severely hampered his credibility.
He might still have plenty left in the tank, and perhaps whichever team gets him will end up becoming a Super Bowl contender overnight.
He might still have plenty left in the tank, and perhaps whichever team gets him will end up becoming a Super Bowl contender overnight.
Then again, with how things have gone for him and for the Browns over the past three years or so, it's hard to make a case for the Browns being interested in all the distractions that come with signing him.