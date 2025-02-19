Analyst Urges Browns To Avoid 1 Veteran QB

The Cleveland Browns will be in the market for a veteran quarterback in free agency.

That gives them plenty of options to choose from, as there will be a myriad of proven players testing the market this year.

With that in mind, some have wondered whether the Browns will be interested in making a run at Aaron Rodgers.

However, Aaron Goldhammer believes that might not be a good idea.

On ESPN Cleveland, the controversial pundit claimed that the Browns wouldn’t win with someone like Rodgers.

.@HammerNation19 doesn't think that you can win with Aaron Rodgers in 2025. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/6bttATxxhY — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 18, 2025

While he acknowledged that he might be a better player than other current options, like Justin Fields or Russell Wilson, football encompasses much more than that.

Goldhammer argued that Rodgers has shown that he cannot lead a team.

Truth be told, it’s hard to argue with those statements.

No one can deny that Rodgers is a first-ballot Hall of Famer and arguably the most talented passer of the football this game has ever seen.

Nevertheless, he’s way past his prime, and more worryingly, he has a long history of questionable behavior that has severely hampered his credibility.

He might still have plenty left in the tank, and perhaps whichever team gets him will end up becoming a Super Bowl contender overnight.

Then again, with how things have gone for him and for the Browns over the past three years or so, it’s hard to make a case for the Browns being interested in all the distractions that come with signing him.

NEXT:

Analyst Names WR Prospect Browns Should Target In Round 2