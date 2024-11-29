Browns Nation

Friday, November 29, 2024
Former Player Believes 1 Broncos Player Could Give The Browns Trouble

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 26: Denver Broncos players take the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a date with the Denver Broncos in Week 13, one of their toughest opponents to date.

The Broncos weren’t necessarily expected to be among the top teams in the AFC this year, but their 7-5 record speaks for itself.

Russell Wilson wasn’t able to work things out with Sean Payton to find success in this offense, but Bo Nix has seemingly figured it out quickly, turning into the quarterback that many people are talking about.

Nix could be the difference-maker in the Browns’ chances of winning this game.

They will have a much more difficult chance of winning if he plays, as he is currently limited with a back injury.

Hanford Dixon talked about how well Nix has been playing in a recent segment of his show, also warning Browns fans about his potential impact against them.

“I’m telling you right now, everyone was talking about this kid coming out of Washington being the rookie of the year, I’m telling you, Bo Nix is coming into that conversation right now. I mean, he is really starting to play well, do well as a quarterback,” Dixon said.

Dixon watched a lot of quarterbacks during his time in the NFL, and now that he’s an analyst, he spends a lot of time watching film and games across the league.

He’s concerned about what Nix might be able to do to the Browns this week, so fans will be sure to monitor the injury report to see his status coming into this one.

