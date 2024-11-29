Former Player Believes 1 Broncos Player Could Give The Browns Trouble

The Cleveland Browns have a date with the Denver Broncos in Week 13, one of their toughest opponents to date.

The Broncos weren’t necessarily expected to be among the top teams in the AFC this year, but their 7-5 record speaks for itself.

Russell Wilson wasn’t able to work things out with Sean Payton to find success in this offense, but Bo Nix has seemingly figured it out quickly, turning into the quarterback that many people are talking about.

Nix could be the difference-maker in the Browns’ chances of winning this game.

They will have a much more difficult chance of winning if he plays, as he is currently limited with a back injury.

Hanford Dixon talked about how well Nix has been playing in a recent segment of his show, also warning Browns fans about his potential impact against them.

“I’m telling you right now, everyone was talking about this kid coming out of Washington being the rookie of the year, I’m telling you, Bo Nix is coming into that conversation right now. I mean, he is really starting to play well, do well as a quarterback,” Dixon said.

Is @HanfordDixon29 the leader of the BOlievers Cleveland chapter? The Top Dawg thinks Bo Nix may give the #Browns some trouble as he makes his case for OROY. pic.twitter.com/sm2TOEo0Dc — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) November 27, 2024

Dixon watched a lot of quarterbacks during his time in the NFL, and now that he’s an analyst, he spends a lot of time watching film and games across the league.

He’s concerned about what Nix might be able to do to the Browns this week, so fans will be sure to monitor the injury report to see his status coming into this one.

