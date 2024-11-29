Analyst Projects Browns To Lose WR To Eagles This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns’ season has been something of a whirlwind.

Things took an interesting turn when Deshaun Watson was declared out for the season, bringing Jameis Winston back into the fold as their starting quarterback.

While Winston has certainly provided some life and excitement for this team, they still haven’t been able to turn things around in the win column.

The Browns’ suboptimal record has many fans ready to look toward the future, hoping the 2025 season and beyond can provide more positive results.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report recently put out an article about the needs of every team in the NFL, which could be something to look back at when the season ends.

One of the needs that was mentioned was the Philadelphia Eagles, who are projected to sign current Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore this offseason.

“Roseman should keep throwing darts at receiver until he hits, and Cleveland’s Elijah Moore could be worth a look in free agency,” Bleacher Report said.

Moore could be an interesting target, especially since he isn’t necessarily utilized to his potential in Cleveland.

He was a highly touted player coming out of college, but since he didn’t pop with the New York Jets and hasn’t been spectacular with the Browns, perhaps the Eagles can have better use for him.

Getting rid of Moore might not be what the Browns are looking to do, but with an overhaul seemingly on the horizon, they’ll have to explore all of their options.

