Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, November 29, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Projects Browns To Lose WR To Eagles This Offseason

Analyst Projects Browns To Lose WR To Eagles This Offseason

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: The Cleveland Browns take the field before playing the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ season has been something of a whirlwind.

Things took an interesting turn when Deshaun Watson was declared out for the season, bringing Jameis Winston back into the fold as their starting quarterback.

While Winston has certainly provided some life and excitement for this team, they still haven’t been able to turn things around in the win column.

The Browns’ suboptimal record has many fans ready to look toward the future, hoping the 2025 season and beyond can provide more positive results.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report recently put out an article about the needs of every team in the NFL, which could be something to look back at when the season ends.

One of the needs that was mentioned was the Philadelphia Eagles, who are projected to sign current Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore this offseason.

“Roseman should keep throwing darts at receiver until he hits, and Cleveland’s Elijah Moore could be worth a look in free agency,” Bleacher Report said.

Moore could be an interesting target, especially since he isn’t necessarily utilized to his potential in Cleveland.

He was a highly touted player coming out of college, but since he didn’t pop with the New York Jets and hasn’t been spectacular with the Browns, perhaps the Eagles can have better use for him.

Getting rid of Moore might not be what the Browns are looking to do, but with an overhaul seemingly on the horizon, they’ll have to explore all of their options.

NEXT:  Broncos Could Be Without Key Player Against Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation