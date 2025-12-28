Browns Nation

Sunday, December 28, 2025
Former Player Believes Browns Executive Has ‘Saved His Job’

Justin Hussong
By
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The 3-12 Cleveland Browns have two games left to avoid going 3-14 for a second consecutive year, and their first opportunity is on Sunday in a tough matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are one win away from clinching the AFC North. The Browns aren’t the easiest foe, as they have won three in a row at home over the Steelers, as well as five of the last six.

The big silver lining of this Browns season has been the rookie class, which has produced multiple potential foundational pieces on both sides of the ball in Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr., and possibly Shedeur Sanders and Dylan Sampson. It hasn’t led to many wins, but fans can hang their hats on the fact that this team is in a much better situation than it was a year ago, despite the identical record.

Fans aren’t the only ones noticing how impressive this class has been, as former Brown Phil Taylor stopped by a recent episode of The Top Dawgs Show to speak on the subject as well.

He believes the draft class is so good that it likely saved General Manager Andrew Berry’s job.

“I think Berry saved his job with this draft. Stefanski is still on the hot seat.”

Berry could still be on his way out; it’s important for the Browns to maintain some stability at the top. This organization needs to move past the Deshaun Watson debacle and keep building out the roster the right way, and the 2025 draft was a great start.

Kevin Stefanski’s status is much different, as it’s possible he will be fired on the heels of potentially leading back-to-back 3-14 seasons. Even though he has two Coach of the Year awards and has been given the benefit of the doubt every step of the way, this locker room might just need a new voice at the helm.

It will be interesting to see which direction the Browns go, but it’s tough to argue that Berry shouldn’t stay in his current role in 2026.

