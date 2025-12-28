The Betting Markets Are All In On Carson Schwesinger

As the season has gone on, one thing has become abundantly clear: Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger is a special rookie who will be a vital part of the team for years to come.

Schwesinger has also continually improved his chances of earning a major end-of-season prize.

As noted by Polymarket Football on social media, he is the clear frontrunner to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year, with an 81 percent chance.

“Carson Schwesinger is running away with the Defensive Rookie of the Year trophy on Polymarket. Did the Browns draft the next Luke Kuechly?” Polymarket posted on X.

Carson Schwesinger is running away with the Defensive Rookie of the Year trophy on Polymarket. Did the Browns draft the next Luke Kuechly? pic.twitter.com/mEvpvXv3E6 — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) December 26, 2025

Like Luke Kuechly when he entered the league with the Carolina Panthers, Schwesinger has wasted no time proving he belongs. From the moment he stepped onto the field, he has looked comfortable, confident, and in control at the heart of the Browns’ defense.

Schwesinger currently leads all NFL rookies in tackles and tackles for loss, a clear sign of both his instincts and his nonstop motor. He has been a seamless fit in Cleveland, anchoring the middle of the defense and consistently showing up around the ball. His presence has helped elevate an already talented unit and brought much-needed stability to the second level.

There is a very real possibility that the Browns could see two defensive trophies head to Cleveland, with Myles Garrett firmly in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year.

With 147 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions, Schwesinger has erased any early doubts about his transition to the NFL. He has not only met expectations, but he has also exceeded them.

