Former Player Has Advice For Browns About Myles Garrett Situation

The Cleveland Browns continue to go through a bit of a crisis.

Myles Garrett has made it loud and clear that he wants to leave.

They’re reportedly not budging and want to hold onto him for much longer.

Nonetheless, Jason McCourty believes that’s a mistake.

Talking on “The Rich Eisen Show,” the player-turned-analyst believes that the Browns need to let Garrett go and start the rebuild.

“Get those first-round draft picks for Myles. Even if you don’t get a quarterback right now, you start to build a really good roster of good players,” McCourty said.

He believes that this will give them an opportunity to get multiple first-round picks and finally build a good roster for the long term.

The former Super Bowl champion argued that if the Browns feel like they cannot get to the biggest stage right now, they must lay the foundation and field a talented team for when they get their franchise quarterback.

Of course, Garrett is under contract, and as such, one would expect him to honor his deal.

Nevertheless, that’s not usually the case in the league.

Teams move players like chess pieces and as if they were disposable, and it’s only right some players make the most of their well-earned leverage to pursue the best situations for them, just like everybody else does with their work life.

More than that, we’ve seen how a disgruntled player can derail an entire team.

You don’t want to have someone airing out dirty laundry or taking shots at the team; that’s not good for any locker room.

Garrett’s trade value isn’t likely to get any higher over time, and as tough as it might be, the Browns might have no choice but to move on from him.

