Analyst Urges Browns To Pursue NFC Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns have to explore all of their options right now.

Whether they will trade Myles Garrett remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: They need a quarterback.

More than that, they need a veteran quarterback who can hold down the fort while they either wait for next year’s NFL Draft or develop whoever they get in this edition of it.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Chris Easterling had a rather interesting proposal.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he believes that the Browns should give the Los Angeles Rams a call to inquire about Matthew Stafford’s availability:

“Don’t you kick the tires on Matthew Stafford? If he’s available, don’t you have to at least call and see what’s the price? You have to find something to stabilize that position,” Easterling said.

That makes perfect sense.

The Browns will reportedly go after a veteran to be their bridge quarterback.

Stafford’s future with the Rams has been a big question mark for the past couple of years, and most signs point to them parting ways with him soon.

The Browns have been tied to the likes of Kirk Cousins and even Daniel Jones, but Stafford would be a significant upgrade over both of them, even at this point in his career.

He’s one of the most talented passers the game has ever seen, a proven winner with a Super Bowl ring, and a tough leader who will leave it all on the field and play through injury.

Of course, he’s not going to be in the NFL for much longer, given his age, but it’s not like Kirk Cousins still has a decade of NFL football ahead of him at age 36 either.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Browns' Likely Compensation For Myles Garrett In Trade