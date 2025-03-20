Former Player Makes A Bold Prediction About Deshaun Watson’s Future

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson found out an answer to one question in the past week, revealing on social media that he had proposed to long-time partner Jilly Anais.

The pair have been linked together since Watson’s playing days in Houston, but the couple are now moving toward tying the knot.

Having a supportive partner at home can be a boost to a player’s career, former NFL standout Nate Burleson told TMZ Sports recently.

Burleson made a bold prediction about Watson’s potential now that he’s formalized his relationship with Anais, offering that the quarterback’s best days may lie ahead of him.

“I think finding a woman and locking in the right spouse can work wonders for him as an athlete. I wouldn’t be surprised if Deshaun Watson plays his best football that we’ve seen in a long time. Having stability at home provides a solid foundation on the football field,” Burleson said.

Watson has been a lightning rod for criticism over the past five years due to his off-the-field issues and later his on-the-field performance problems.

The quarterback has played only 19 games since the 2020 season, going 9-10 in those starts for the Browns.

Cleveland’s haul to acquire Watson from Houston and the exorbitant fully guaranteed contract he received afterward are the two biggest gripes the Browns’ fanbase has about the player.

Burleson’s belief could stem from his own personal life.

He married his wife Atoya in 2003, and Burleson went on to enjoy an 11-year NFL career.

The wide receiver played for three different franchises, starting with the Vikings in 2003.

After a three-year stint, he split the remainder of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions.

