Browns Are Signing Former Bears Guard

Although injuries have plagued the Browns’ entire roster over the past two seasons, no unit has been more adversely affected by health concerns than Cleveland’s offensive line.

The Browns had multiple starters on the Injured Reserve (IR) list over the past two years, and even the team’s backups have been missing in action due to season-ending injuries.

By adding former Washington tackle Cornelius Lucas, Cleveland hopes to have solidified its starting lineup for next season with four starters returning from the 2024 campaign.

The Browns are hedging those bets by signing another offensive lineman for 2025, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

On Thursday, Schultz reported that Cleveland landed former Chicago Bears starting guard Teven Jenkins.

“Sources: Former #Bears G Teven Jenkins is signing with the #Browns. The former second-round pick started 38 games over four seasons in Chicago,” Schultz said.

Sources: Former #Bears G Teven Jenkins is signing with the #Browns. The former second-round pick started 38 games over four seasons in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/5zShDHShci — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 20, 2025

Schultz noted in a subsequent social media post that the Seattle Seahawks and Cincinnati Bengals were also interested in signing Jenkins before Cleveland finalized his deal.

Jenkins became expendable this year after Chicago made multiple trades to acquire offensive linemen.

In four seasons, Jenkins appeared in 45 games for the Bears.

Cleveland will likely continue adding offensive linemen to their roster this offseason as GM Andrew Berry places a premium on the trenches.

The Browns lost offensive lineman James Hudson III this offseason after he signed with the New York Giants following his four-year stint in Cleveland.

Jedrick Wills is also expected to leave during free agency after the former first-round selection appeared in only five games for the Browns last season.

NEXT:

Joe Thomas Reveals What He Told Myles Garrett About His Trade Request