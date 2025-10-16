Former Player Makes Surprising Prediction About Browns

The Cleveland Browns have to take care of business against the Miami Dolphins.

Failing to win the Week 7 game at home would pretty much end their season.

With the Dolphins also seeking a rare victory, but dealing with injuries and internal issues, the Browns have to make a statement.

Analyst Ross Tucker believes they will, and it will be the start of a good stretch for Cleveland. He predicts that they will win 2 of their next 3 games.

“I believe that the Cleveland Browns are only going to lose one game over the next month. I think they’re going to beat the Dolphins on Sunday. I don’t think they’re going to beat the [New England] Patriots. They have the bye, then they’re better than the [New York] Jets,” Tucker said.

The former NFL player expects the Browns to fare well during this stretch against AFC East opponents.

Of course, taking down the Dolphins and Jets might not be impressive, but you can only play whoever is in front of you.

The Browns have little margin for error in any game this season, but they do have a more forgiving schedule coming up after opening against AFC North rivals and NFC North powers.

Granted, that’s not to say that the Browns will make the playoffs, but they still have a chance if they can take advantage of an easier stretch and put together a winning streak.

Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel will make his first NFL home start against Miami, and the setting is perfect for him to prove that he can be the player to lead Cleveland’s offense.

