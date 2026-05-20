Former Player Puts Browns Defender On Notice Ahead Of 2026 Season

The Cleveland Browns’ offense has left something to be desired in recent seasons, but it’s hard to deny how efficient and effective their defense has been. They’ve been stellar on that side of the ball, but because of the team’s offensive shortcomings, the Browns haven’t been able to put it all together to produce a winning formula.

There’s optimism that the offense is going to be better in 2026 than they have over the past two years, but fans need to see it to believe it. The offense certainly needs to pick it up if they want to win more than five games, but the defense has to keep up the intensity they’ve brought over the past few seasons.

The Browns’ pass rush is led by Myles Garrett, a unit that was one of the most elite in the NFL last season. There’s little worry about that group, but there are some questions about the secondary that need to be addressed sooner rather than later.

Former player Tyvis Powell talked about this in a recent segment of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, indicating that veteran safety Grant Delpit needs to do his part, especially with the team drafting Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the second round.

“If I’m Grant Delpit, I have to go out there and make sure that I’m balling and that I can make some money, either with the Browns or with someone else,” Powell said.

McNeil-Warren is a highly-regarded safety prospect, and while Delpit has been one of the team’s best safeties in recent years, he hasn’t been perfect, either. He’s in a contract year, as Powell mentioned, and if he doesn’t play well enough to prove his value to the team, there’s a strong chance that the Browns could move on from him either at the trade deadline or in the offseason.

This team is running out of patience, and while the fanbase is loyal, they want to see meaningful change sooner rather than later. Players like Delpit are staples of this defense, but at the end of the day, if he’s not going to be a significant contributor, it could be time for both parties to move on.

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