Analyst Names College QB Browns Should Have On Their Radar

If the upcoming season isn’t filled with major improvements for the Cleveland Browns, they could be looking for yet another new quarterback in the 2027 draft. According to Mike Renner of CBS Sports, there is a potentially great young player waiting for them. In his latest mock draft, Renner suggested that the Browns could pick up Drake Lindsey of the Minnesota Gophers.

He noted that Lindsey has to improve parts of his game in the new year, but he could be one of the most talked-about prospects in 2027.

“Drake Lindsey is an up-and-comer more people need to know about because of his certified rocket launcher for a right arm. He’s right there with South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers for the strongest arm in college football. Unlike Sellers, Lindsey has shown the ability to throw with multiple speeds and layer passes beautifully over the middle. He’ll need to improve his accuracy and pocket presence this year, but I like his chances of doing just that in Year 2 as a starter,” Renner wrote.

Last season had some ups and downs for Lindsey, but he also posted impressive numbers during his first run as a starter. He had 2,382 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions after taking control of Minnesota’s offense.

#Minnesota QB Drake Lindsey has a rocket arm with the ability to fit the ball in tight windows. Could be a big riser this year. pic.twitter.com/OXH4fAjdzc — Andy (@AndyyNFL) May 18, 2026

The Minnesota Gophers aren’t known as a breeding ground for new NFL quarterbacks, but Lindsey could change all of that if he has a strong and productive season. He already has a very powerful arm and is versatile with his passing abilities. Between now and next year’s draft, he can improve every part of his game and work his way into being one of the top choices for the league.

The Browns aren’t necessarily thinking about who they will pick in the 2027 draft, but they might keep close tabs on Lindsey. They are currently attempting to figure out their quarterback situation, and it sounds like it’s come down to Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

Watson is about to enter the final year of his contract, and there are questions about what is ahead for Sanders. Therefore, another quarterback may be in the cards for Cleveland.

If one is, Lindsey could be an excellent pick.

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