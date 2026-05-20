Insider Puts The Most Uncomfortable Browns Trade Idea On The Table

The Cleveland Browns’ defense was among the league’s best in 2025, and a lot of that was due to Myles Garrett’s contributions. Garrett has been a top-tier defensive talent for several years, and his value was cemented that much more when he broke the single-season sack record and won Defensive Player of the Year last season.

He has been a leader on this defense since he came into the league, and it’s clear that he makes a big difference in the locker room, especially for the younger players. Rookies Carson Schwesinger and Mason Graham undoubtedly benefited from having him on the roster, and they will continue to learn from him as long as he’s in Cleveland.

Being the elite player that he is, there have been rumors that Garrett is unhappy in Cleveland and wants to go somewhere that gives him a more immediate chance to win a ring. A new contract helped him stick around last offseason, but insider Albert Breer recently noted on 92.3’s The Fan that Garrett could still find a way out over the next several months.

“I think it’s possible. I know there would be a lot of interest in him. To me, I think it makes all the sense in the world for the Browns to consider it because I just don’t think their timeline matches up with his,” Breer said.

"I think it's possible. I know there would be a lot of interest in him. To me, I think it makes all the sense in the world for the #Browns to consider it because I just don't think their timeline matches up with his." 🚨 @AlbertBreer with @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin on the… pic.twitter.com/dnC9tLh66O — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 19, 2026

As Breer pointed out, Garrett’s timeline is running out. While he hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down, fans are well aware that all players age out of the sport sooner than they’d like. Garrett might only have two or three more elite years left in him, and he’ll have to decide if he wants to spend those years in Cleveland.

On one hand, Garrett could stick around, wanting to help grow and develop the team that drafted him in the first place, wanting them to have the success that they haven’t seen in years. On the other hand, because his time in the league is numbered, he could be looking to give himself the best possible chance to win a ring in the next few seasons, which doesn’t seem all that likely in Cleveland without major changes.

NEXT:

A Source Close To Deshaun Watson Just Made A Bold Prediction