Insider Has A Strong Belief On What Is Important To Mike Vrabel

The Cleveland Browns have a tough decision to make.

On the one hand, Kevin Stefanski has had two great seasons since joining the team and has already proven to be a winning head coach.

On the other hand, they have a strong candidate to replace him in-house, as they hired Mike Vrabel, an Ohio native with head coaching experience, to act as an advisor.

Over the past couple of weeks, there have been multiple reports and rumors about the Browns considering a head coaching change if they fail to win more games this season, even though they signed Stefanski – the reigning Coach of the Year – to a contract extension just months ago.

When asked about that and whether Mike Vrabel would even want the Browns’ head coaching position despite not having a franchise quarterback, team insider Tony Grossi revealed that ownership is more important to the former Tennessee Titans head coach.

Ownership far more important. https://t.co/Rm2YSiOP4A — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) November 17, 2024

It remains to be seen whether that means he’ll be interested in the job, provided it’s even offered to him.

Whatever the case, this will be a complicated situation.

They won’t want Vrabel to leave and join another team, and he will most definitely get plenty of calls.

However, moving on from Coach Stefanski might not be a popular decision given everything he’s done and accomplished with the organization so far.

Perhaps they could even look to trade him, but they will cross that bridge when they get there and stay focused on the season for now.

NEXT:

Browns Announce 5 Inactive Players For Saints Matchup