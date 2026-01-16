Former Player Says Browns Coaching Candidate Is ‘Offensive Wizard’

The Cleveland Browns, along with seven other teams, are on their way to finding their next head coach. They’ve conducted several interviews thus far, leaving no stone unturned in their search.

Some of their interviewees have been seasoned veterans with extensive experience, while others have been younger but have already proven themselves to provide immense value to the teams they work with. One of the younger options the Browns have interviewed is Mike McDaniel, the recently-fired head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

McDaniel has certainly had his ups and downs when it comes to the court of public opinion, but it’s hard to deny what he was able to do with the Dolphins’ offense. Former player-turned-analyst Ross Tucker talked about this in a recent appearance on 92.3’s “The Fan,” giving McDaniel props for his time with the Dolphins.

“The pros of McDaniel are an absolute offensive wizard. What they did in the run game in Miami in the second half of the year was super impressive… I give him a lot of credit that this team did not quit on him,” Tucker said.

The Browns and Dolphins had similar seasons in 2025, but the way they got there was different. The Browns’ offense struggled, and while they had an elite defense, they weren’t able to make up for the offense’s woes. The Dolphins’ offense was dynamic at times, but their defense couldn’t keep up with the firepower they put on the field on the other side of the ball.

The Browns are certainly looking for someone to inject some life into their offense, and McDaniel could be that guy. He’s young, but has head coaching experience, and he’s often lauded for being a brilliant offensive mind.

A lot of the Browns’ decision about their newest head coach could rely on what happens to their coordinators. If DC Jim Schwartz takes a head coaching gig elsewhere, the Browns might have to go with a defensive-minded coach to keep the momentum going on that side of the ball. If Schwartz stays, perhaps it does make sense to hire a younger guy like McDaniel, pairing the two together for the foreseeable future.

