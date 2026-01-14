Browns Set To Interview Chargers DC On Friday

The Cleveland Browns had one of the best defenses in all of football last season. As such, it makes sense they want to hire someone who can bring out even more from that unit. And, with multiple young coaches finding success after their stints as assistants, the Browns might want to join the trend and lean toward a younger candidate.

According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, they will interview Jesse Minter on Friday.

“Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, 42, is set to interview with the Browns on Friday for their head coach vacancy at the end of a packed round of interviews for the rising defensive star, a league source told Cleveland.com,” Cabot wrote.

Minter has long been tied to a head coaching position. He burst onto the scene as the Michigan Wolverines’ defensive coordinator under Jim Harbaugh, following him to the pros to call the shots for the Los Angeles Chargers’ defense.

The 42-year-old has been a quick riser in coaching circles, and it’s not much of a surprise. His defenses have thrived with deception, trickery, disguise, and physicality. He’s got a sharp defensive mind and a deep bag of tricks, and he’s also been able to adapt and adjust when star players get hurt.

The Chargers boasted one of the best defenses in the league this season. They gave up the fifth-fewest total yards (4,849), ranked fifth in passing yards (3,058), and eighth in rushing yards (1,791). They also ranked ninth in points given up per game (20.0).

Add Myles Garrett, Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, and Denzel Ward to that mix, and it’s scary to think what Minter might be able to accomplish with the Browns’ defense. As for the offense, it would be interesting to know who he might get with him.

The Browns already have an elite defensive coordinator in Jim Schwartz. Minter would probably benefit from keeping him around as a mentor while he learns the ropes of being a head coach.

Whether Schwartz will want to stay if he’s bypassed for a younger candidate, however, remains to be seen.

