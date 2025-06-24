Browns Nation

Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Former Player Says Browns Rookie Will ‘Turn Heads’ This Season

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns went heavy on their defense in the NFL Draft.

They used their first two selections to bolster that unit, first taking DT Mason Graham at No. 5, and then rolling with LB Carson Schwesinger at No. 33.

Schwesinger rose on big boards in the final month of the pre-draft process, and he even drew first-round grades despite falling to the second round.

That’s why former safety Brock Vereen believes the Browns landed a big steal.

Vereen predicted that the UCLA product will ‘turn heads’ right out of the gate:

“Carson Schwesinger’s going to turn heads. I thought he was a first-round linebacker. I thought the only linebacker better than him was Jihaad Campbell,” Vereen said.

The Browns needed someone to pick up the slack at linebacker.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah sustained a season-ending injury, and there’s still no word on when or if he will ever be cleared to return to the field.

He won’t play this season, and some believe he might never play at all.

Schwesinger’s instincts and physicality are remarkable.

He’s a stud against the run, and his ability to chase down ball-carriers from sideline to sideline ranked among the best in this class.

The Browns hung their hats on their defense two years ago before last season’s regression.

They will look to return to their dominant ways this year, knowing that it will be their most likely path to playoff contention.

There will be a learning process, and Schwesinger might struggle at times, like most first-year players.

But even if it takes him a while to get up to speed in the pros, he should be a very good player for a very long time.

Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation