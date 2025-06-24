Browns Nation

Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Mike Golic Jr. Names Big Concern About Browns’ Roster

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

For years, the Cleveland Browns have suffered from the ripple effect of the Deshaun Watson trade.

Not only did Watson play poorly, but his massive contract also hampered this team’s ability to build and get better around the edges.

If that wasn’t enough, it also cost them a myriad of draft picks, thus limiting their opportunities to add high-end young talent.

That’s why, as good as this roster looks on paper, Mike Golic Jr. isn’t so sure about the long-term outcome.

Talking on the BIGPLAY Cleveland Show, the player-turned-pundit questioned this team’s future, given that most of their big-name players might be on the backend of their careers:

“You’re worried that this current iteration of the roster, they did a very good job of building, may have it’s best days behind it,” Golic Jr. said.

That’s particularly a concern with the offensive line.

The unit regressed vastly last season, and while a lot of that had to do with injuries and they’re projected to bounce back this year, it won’t be much longer before they need to find younger talent.

The Browns expect that Dawand Jones will anchor things as their left tackle, but he’s also struggled with injuries, and as talented as he is, they might have to move on from him as well.

The frustrating thing is that this team could be a quarterback away from being a legitimate dark horse to go all the way, as they’re well-coached, have a solid defense, and now boast some young talent on offense.

But the reality is that they might be closer to a full-scale rebuild than to the Vince Lombardi trophy.

