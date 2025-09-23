Former Player Sends Warning To NFL About Browns

The Cleveland Browns have the best defense in all of football.

Their offense is still a work in progress, but their defense is good enough to keep them in every single game.

At least, that’s how Ross Tucker feels.

In the latest edition of his podcast, the former NFL player shared his honest thoughts on Jim Schwartz’s unit, and he put the rest of the league on notice about that defense.

“The Browns are going to be in every game this year because their defense is that good,” Tucker said.

“The Browns are going to be in every game this year because their defense is THAT good.”@RossTuckerNFL names the Browns as his @WestShoreHome most improved team: pic.twitter.com/gBKhG8dkNq — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) September 23, 2025

The front office deserves a lot of credit for identifying the type of players they needed to take this unit to a whole new level.

It’s crazy to think that they’ve been this dominant despite the fact that LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and CB Martin Emerson Jr. will be out for the season, so they’re not even at full strength right now.

It was about time they made the most of the fact that they have the absolute best pass-rusher in the entire league in Myles Garrett and one of the most underrated cornerbacks in the league in Denzel Ward.

Adding two stellar rookies, like Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger, who now appear to be Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates, has elevated the defense to new heights.

And with the way they’ve combined youth with experience, they should continue to be one of the best defensive units in the game for years to come.

Hopefully, the offense will catch up soon, because it would be a shame to see the defense’s efforts go to waste.

