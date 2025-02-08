Former Player Urges Browns To Pass On 1 QB Prospect

In January, the Cleveland Browns revealed that quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a setback during his Achilles rehab as the player had reinjured the tendon and required a second surgery to repair that connective tissue.

Cleveland added that Watson would now miss a significant portion of the 2025 season as he recovers from that injury.

Now, the Browns have a void at the quarterback position to address this offseason.

The franchise has an opportunity to do so in the 2025 NFL Draft as Cleveland owns the No. 2 overall selection, and multiple analysts have suggested the Browns could draft their player there.

Cleveland could also opt to select a player from another position with that draft pick, addressing their void at quarterback later in the draft.

Should the Browns skip on a quarterback with the No. 2 pick, analyst Shaun King believes the organization should not take one prospect despite the undeniable athletic abilities he possesses.

On the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” King said that Cleveland needs to avoid Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in this year’s draft, calling him “a less polished Justin Fields.”

King said that Milroe – who is listed as 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds – is a “tad faster” than Fields is now.

The analyst noted that Milroe could fit into a “Wildcat package” for an NFL team, but he did not see him as an every-down option for the Browns.

Milroe finished his second season for Alabama by completing over 64 percent of his passes for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2024.

The quarterback also ran for 726 yards on 168 carries, finishing with 20 rushing touchdowns last year for the Crimson Tide.

