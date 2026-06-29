Former Scout Doubles Down On A Brutal Shedeur Sanders Claim

Though the Cleveland Browns have been criticized for not giving Shedeur Sanders the opportunities he may deserve, they do seem to have a higher opinion of the quarterback than other teams around the league might hold. The Browns were not the only ones to pass on him multiple times in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they were the team that ended up selecting him.

Then, despite keeping him on the bench for most of the season, after Sanders replaced injured Dillon Gabriel as their starting QB, they allowed him to keep that job until the end of the season. Now, the competition with Deshaun Watson for that spot in 2026 has been extended into training camp thanks to the improvement by the 24-year-old.

Concurrent with that, Sanders is also being mentioned in trade rumors. If true, that should make the opinion of him around the NFL more apparent.

With that in mind, former NFL scout Dan Kelly is sending a clear message about Sanders, saying that the Browns would be very lucky to get anything in return for him.

“Shedeur Sanders does not have any trade value in the NFL,” Kelly posted.

Shedeur Sanders does not have any trade value in the NFL https://t.co/ikm1raXWCY — FIRST ROUND MOCK (@firstroundmock) June 29, 2026

Sanders made seven starts to close the 2025 season, and in doing so, he posted one of the worst QBR numbers in recent history. This offseason, it was thought that his NFL future might even be on the hot seat if he did not get better quickly.

That is likely why new head coach Todd Monken did not name Sanders as the incumbent starter and decided to find out what Watson might be capable of coming off an Achilles injury that has kept him sidelined since October 2024. Watson was impressive during early minicamps and OTAs, but Sanders closed the gap significantly with a final decision perhaps put off until after preseason games.

Of course, the Browns could make their starting QB decision earlier if they decide to trade Sanders before training camp opens in late July, but according to Kelly, it may be impossible for them to find a willing partner.

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Browns Analyst Goes Scorched Earth On Johnny Manziel