Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ QB Battle

The Cleveland Browns made the somewhat surprising decision to extend their quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders into training camp. Now, it may go on even longer than that.

With Sanders gaining on Watson in the late stages of spring practices, head coach Todd Monken changed his original plan to have a starting QB in place before the team reconvenes in late July. It was thought that it may be just a formality, as a decision was now expected to be made in the early days of camp.

However, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler recently revealed that he’s hearing the Browns’ QB battle could drag into their preseason games.

“I’m told the Browns want to see more. They plan to take this into preseason game action. As was told to me, Deshaun Watson entered OTAs and minicamp as the favorite. Probably still is, but Shedeur Sanders has closed the gap at least somewhat,” Fowler said.

This report could indicate that the Browns have no intention of trading Sanders before camp begins, despite rumors saying that they have been taking calls about his availability. Cleveland could be waiting to see how he and Watson respond to more intense training camp practices and preseason games before deciding on its final QB depth chart.

Veterans will report to Browns camp in Berea on July 28, five days after the rookies are set to arrive. Cleveland is scheduled to play its first preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 15 at the Chicago Bears.

The Browns also have preseason home games scheduled against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 22, and the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 27. Monken undoubtedly would like to make a decision as soon as he can so he does not put his preferred starter in harm’s way in a meaningless game.

Cleveland opens the 2026 regular season on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 13. That is followed by another road game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 20. With six of its first nine games away from home, it is thought that the veteran Watson may give the Browns an early edge based on his experience.

Yet, Sanders has shown enough improvement to keep the competition going for this long, so it should no longer be a surprise if he is the one taking the Browns’ first offensive snap in Week 1.

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