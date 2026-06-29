Insider Reveals How Browns Can Win The AFC North

It’s not even July yet, so every team in the NFL is heading toward training camp with the belief that this could be their year. Despite several significant question marks, particularly at quarterback, there is reason for the Cleveland Browns to feel that way.

With an impressive collection of young talent, there’s really no telling what the ceiling might be for that group of players. Combined with the presence of a few key veterans and some very encouraging signs from Todd Monken as the new head coach, if everything goes right, the Browns could become a contender sooner than people think.

Insider Daniel Oyefusi revealed how the Browns can win the AFC North, provided they get a big upgrade from the most important position.

“Browns can win the division if they get above-average quarterback play. That would be a huge leap in production for a team that had the lowest QBR in 2025. There are fair questions about Cleveland’s defense, too, after trading [Myles] Garrett and the resignation of Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator. The defense, though, still has elite talent on all three levels and is replacing Garrett with two-time Pro Bowler Jared Verse. The impact of serviceable QB play with a retooled supporting cast in Cleveland can’t be understated,” Oyefusi wrote.

The Browns were unable to address the starting quarterback position on the veteran market or in the 2026 NFL Draft. So, Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are taking part in a competition for the job that has somewhat surprisingly extended into camp and may not be decided until preseason games are played.

After Watson took an early lead in the first couple of minicamps, Sanders closed the gap late in the spring and convinced Monken to put off his decision. But there are also growing rumors that the Browns may be willing to trade Sanders, which would leave Watson as the starter and Dillon Gabriel as the backup.

Watson will turn 31 years old in September, and he has not played in an NFL game since injuring his Achilles in October 2024. Sanders made seven starts as a rookie last season and posted one of the worst OBR ratings in recent history.

Banking on a significant improvement from either of them may not pay off as Cleveland wants or needs. With a playoff-caliber defense in place, even without Garrett or Schwartz still on hand, a postseason berth may not come until a new quarterback is added in the 2027 NFL Draft.

But right now, the division looks to be wide open, with the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Pittsburgh Steelers each having pertinent questions of their own to answer.

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Analyst Reveals What Makes Browns' Defense Dangerous