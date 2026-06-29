Analyst Reveals What Makes Browns’ Defense Dangerous

It would be easy to think that the Cleveland Browns’ defense won’t be as good as it’s been in the past now that Myles Garrett has been traded away. There’s also the departure of coordinator Jim Schwartz to consider.

However, the changes that have accompanied these moves can offer reason for optimism, or at least not to panic. Pro Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in the trade for Garrett, and new first-time coordinator Mike Rutenberg could be a perfect fit, trying to mimic Schwartz’s success.

The addition of linebacker Quincy Williams as a free agent and safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren as a second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft also gives the unit a different look. With all of these factors combined, the Browns could continue to field one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Analyst Lance Reisland recently revealed what makes the Browns’ defense dangerous, saying the ability to use safeties Ronnie Hickman, Grant Delpit, and McNeil-Warren provides a great deal of options.

“The Browns have the personnel to make a three-safety package more than a situational defense. The versatility of Hickman, Delpit and McNeil-Warren, combined with the speed of Williams and [Carson] Schwesinger and the man coverage ability of [Denzel] Ward and [Tyson] Campbell, gives Rutenberg the flexibility to disguise coverages, defend space and match up against today’s offenses. If the Browns lean into those strengths, the three-safety package could become a foundation of the defense in 2026,” Reisland wrote.

As the passing game coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons last season, Rutenberg relied heavily on his safeties, including Jessie Bates III. He was also the linebackers coach for the New York Jets when Williams was an All-Pro there.

With returning players such as Schwesinger at linebacker and Ward and Campbell at cornerback, the Browns have playmakers at every level. That includes up front, where Verse is projected to have a career-best season, taking over for Garrett as the primary pass rusher, alongside second-year tackle Mason Graham.

With most of the spring-practice attention focused on offensive rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, the arrival of McNeil-Warren should not be overlooked. Considered a first-round talent, the Browns traded up to land him in the second round, and the draft-day steal could be a key piece to the scheme Rutenberg would like to run.

As it has in the past, Cleveland will rely heavily on its defense while the offense attempts to hold up its end of the bargain.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Rumored Browns Move Would Be A Huge Mistake