Former Scout Reveals Honest Thoughts About Quinshon Judkins

The Cleveland Browns have a new RB1.

Following months of speculation, Quinshon Judkins is finally with the team.

Even though he was on a snap count in his NFL debut, he still flashed glimpses of great play.

In response to a clip of Judkins against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, former NFL scout Daniel Kelly revealed that he gave him a first-round grade in the pre-draft process.

I had a first-round pre-draft grade on Quinshon Judkins in this scouting report: https://t.co/dI29kEa7Ha https://t.co/0urT8qOfGI — FIRST ROUND MOCK (@firstroundmock) September 18, 2025

Judkins wound up slipping to the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, which isn’t unusual for a running back.

Some had Ohio State teammate TreVeyon Henderson projected to go ahead of him, yet the Browns clearly had a different vision and selected Judkins at No. 36 overall.

Judkins turned 10 carries into 61 yards in his debut, which was delayed by the late signing of his contract following an offseason legal matter.

The fact that he led the Browns in carries despite limited practice time speaks volumes about the way they feel about him, and he’s likely going to be their workhorse going forward.

With fellow rookie Dylan Sampson, the Browns have put together a dynamic one-two punch in their backfield.

The Browns needed someone to turn to after Nick Chubb left as a free agent.

Those are some big shoes to fill, but Judkins looks up to the task.

Of course, he will need help from his offensive line and the game script to make an impact.

But if they feed him early and often, Judkins should alleviate some of the offensive woes.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals Wild Stat About Browns Through 2 Games