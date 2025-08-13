Kevin Stefanski Voices Frustration With Star Player

The Cleveland Browns expect nothing but excellence from Myles Garrett.

Notably, that’s not just on the field.

The superstar defensive end made the rounds for the wrong reasons again when he was cited for speeding, and his head coach isn’t happy about it.

When asked about the situation, Kevin Stefanski didn’t hold back on Garrett.

“Extremely disappointing. It’s been addressed with Myles, with the football team. He needs to slow down for his safety and the safety of others,” Stefanski said.

Garrett was cited for driving 100 mph in a 60 mph zone in Northeast Ohio.

He was reportedly returning home early Saturday morning after the team traveled back from Charlotte.

Notably, this is his eighth citation since he’s been in the league.

This also comes three years after he flipped his car while speeding and swerving.

Back then, he swore and vowed it would never happen again.

The Browns gave Garrett a four-year contract extension worth a whopping $160 million that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at the time.

As such, they expect him to be a representative of the team not only on the field but also off of it.

More importantly, they expect him not to put his life or anybody else’s in danger.

There’s no doubt that Garrett is one of the best players in the league, and he’s the absolute best pass-rusher in the game.

Even so, with that kind of money and distinction also come other responsibilities, and fans and analysts have often questioned his leadership.

Hopefully, this will be the last time he makes the news for something like this.

