Garrett Wilson’s Old Comment About Browns QB Has Resurfaced

The Cleveland Browns have gotten off to a predictable 2-5 start due to quarterback instability and a brutal schedule littered with playoff teams from last year, but after throttling the Miami Dolphins 31-6 last week, things are starting to look up.

So much so that there are whispers of the Browns being buyers at the trade deadline, and New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson’s name has popped up on the rumor mill a couple of times.

With Wilson’s name circling, his old comments about a certain Browns quarterback have resurfaced in a tweet he posted two years ago.

“Bra shedeur is one of them ones at qb.. everything look easy,” tweeted Wilson.

Of course his contract (20M Guaranteed in 2025) is still a huge hurdle IF the #Browns were to trade for him but at least the "why would he want to come here" has some legs https://t.co/UquELcii89 — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) October 23, 2025

Analyst Mac Blank pointed out that Wilson’s newly-signed big contract is certainly a hurdle in any potential trade, but hinted that Shedeur Sanders’ presence could at least be a small reason why he’d want to come to Cleveland.

Wilson has ties to Ohio as a former Ohio State player, which could make a return to the state appealing.

The Jets are the only winless team in the NFL and are obviously going to be selling at the deadline, but selling Wilson, the team’s best and brightest young star on offense after signing a four-year extension this offseason, would be surprising.

He’d be a great addition to the Browns’ offense, but the odds of this move happening are likely slim.

NEXT:

Deshaun Watson Has Taken On Unexpected Role With Browns