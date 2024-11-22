Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, November 22, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / George Pickens Takes Big Shot At Browns After Loss

George Pickens Takes Big Shot At Browns After Loss

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Calvin Austin III #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates with teammate George Pickens #14 after scoring a 23 yard touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter in the game at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns earned their third victory of the season over the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday night, claiming a 24-19 upset victory over their AFC North rivals.

Cleveland is now 2-2 with quarterback Jameis Winston starting under center, a far cry from the 1-6 start Cleveland endured under injured starter Deshaun Watson to start the 2024 NFL regular season.

Despite the improved offensive play, Pittsburgh star wide receiver George Pickens wasn’t feeling overly complimentary of his opponents after Thursday’s game.

Pickens shared his postgame thoughts as the receiver cast doubt on Cleveland’s victory by bashing the Browns.

“Conditions played a huge, huge part in today’s game. I don’t think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. I think the conditions kind of saved them today,” Pickens said in the video posted to X.

Pickens suggested that the snow-covered turf was more the culprit to his team’s loss than the Browns.

The Steelers receiver was held to four receptions and 48 yards in the loss, a game that was marred by his after-the-contest altercation with Greg Newsome.

Still, Pittsburgh erased a late-game deficit to take a 19-18 lead late in the fourth quarter, but a clutch drive by Winston allowed running back Nick Chubb to score the game’s decisive points.

Cleveland has shown signs of life offensively under Winston in his four starts.

The Browns quarterback has passed for 1,250 yards since taking over the quarterback role.

NEXT:  Jameis Winston Was Singing Christmas Song After Win Over Steelers
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation