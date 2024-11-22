George Pickens Takes Big Shot At Browns After Loss

The Cleveland Browns earned their third victory of the season over the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday night, claiming a 24-19 upset victory over their AFC North rivals.

Cleveland is now 2-2 with quarterback Jameis Winston starting under center, a far cry from the 1-6 start Cleveland endured under injured starter Deshaun Watson to start the 2024 NFL regular season.

Despite the improved offensive play, Pittsburgh star wide receiver George Pickens wasn’t feeling overly complimentary of his opponents after Thursday’s game.

Pickens shared his postgame thoughts as the receiver cast doubt on Cleveland’s victory by bashing the Browns.

“Conditions played a huge, huge part in today’s game. I don’t think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. I think the conditions kind of saved them today,” Pickens said in the video posted to X.

Pickens suggested that the snow-covered turf was more the culprit to his team’s loss than the Browns.

The Steelers receiver was held to four receptions and 48 yards in the loss, a game that was marred by his after-the-contest altercation with Greg Newsome.

Still, Pittsburgh erased a late-game deficit to take a 19-18 lead late in the fourth quarter, but a clutch drive by Winston allowed running back Nick Chubb to score the game’s decisive points.

Cleveland has shown signs of life offensively under Winston in his four starts.

The Browns quarterback has passed for 1,250 yards since taking over the quarterback role.

