Friday, November 22, 2024
Jameis Winston Was Singing Christmas Song After Win Over Steelers

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns talks with the postgame analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick (L) and Andrew Whitworth (R) after the game at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The holidays can bring out the kid in all of us.

As autumn gives way to winter, the change in seasons will bring colder weather and snowy conditions, a recipe that can warm the hearts of children and adults alike.

Veteran quarterback Jameis Winston is no different.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick has played the majority of his career in warm-weather locales at places like Florida State, Tampa Bay, and New Orleans.

His venture north to Cleveland is not known for its hot winters, and Thursday night’s contest against AFC North rival Pittsburgh was a prime example of how quickly the snow can fall in the northern Ohio city.

Winston – who piloted the Browns to a 24-19 upset over the Steelers – had a hilarious reaction to playing a contest in the snow on Thursday night.

Analyst Leah Doherty shared that reaction on X, revealing that Winston was caught singing a well-known Christmas classic following Cleveland’s victory on Thursday.

Browns Jameis Winston walking around the halls singing jingle bells,” Doherty wrote, ending her post with a laughing face shedding tears of joy.

Winston had plenty of reasons to be joyful.

After steadily guiding the Browns to a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, the Steelers took the lead back after Pittsburgh scored for a second time off his fumble to take a 19-18 lead.

Winston was later intercepted by the Steelers, but Cleveland forced a punt to give the Browns one final opportunity to retake the lead.

The veteran quarterback completed his 10th come-from-behind victory with two clutch throws on fourth-down plays, allowing Nick Chubb to run in the decisive score with less than a minute to play.

