Grant Delpit Gets Honest About Browns’ Schedule This Season

The Cleveland Browns will have their work cut out for them next season.

Based on last season’s records, they have the toughest strength of schedule in the upcoming campaign, and that’s even considering that the Cincinnati Bengals struggled without Joe Burrow.

Needless to say, that’s going to be a steep challenge for the organization.

However, that doesn’t mean the players would rather this any other way.

When asked about that, star safety Grant Delpit pretty much laughed it off (via the Browns’ official Twitter account).

hardest schedule in the league? wouldn't want it any other way 😏@realgrantdelpit | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/e7G1i28V4P — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 30, 2024

Addressing the media, he stated that despite being difficult, this is just the way things go in the National Football League.

Simply put, you have to beat the best to be the best.

The Browns have fared well against winning teams, and they proved to be the most resilient squad in the league last season.

Cleveland is well-coached, boasts a championship-caliber defense, and will have their quarterback back to full strength and playing in a new and revamped offense.

Of course, the team must approach every game with the same underdog mentality, and they cannot take their foot off the gas or underestimate any opponent.

But there’s no reason to think that this team cannot make a splash and a deep postseason run next season.

They might not have a top-tier roster talent-wise, but they’ve proven to be willing to run through a brick wall for one another, and they’re better today than they were last season when they reached the Wild Card round.

