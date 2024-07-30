Kevin Stefanski Opens Up On His Relationship With Mike Vrabel

Earlier in the offseason, some thought that the Cleveland Browns were hiring Kevin Stefanski’s replacement.

Bringing in Mike Vrabel as a consultant was the ultimate luxury, considering he was seen as one of the best head coaches in the game.

However, that was never an actual concern for Stefanski, who recently got a five-year extension after winning his second NFL Coach of the Year honors last season.

Stefanski has been nothing but supportive and thankful for having Vrabel around, calling him a great addition to the team.

Recently, he was rather cryptic and tight-lipped about their relationship, though, stating that they didn’t used to talk much because they were conference foes, but adding that they’ve now finally gotten to talk actual football (via Scott Petrak’s Twitter video).

#Browns Kevin Stefanski on how his relationship with Mike Vrabel has developed. pic.twitter.com/Cuq7kU7cTv — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) July 30, 2024

The former Tennessee Titans clarified that he wouldn’t have much of a role on game days.

Instead, he’s going to provide a defensive perspective to their offense to make sure to keep them sharp and ready, all while also working with the tight ends.

It was rather shocking to see not only that the Titans decided to part ways with Vrabel but also that no other team pursued him for their head coaching vacancy.

The Browns jumped the gun and made sure to bring him on board.

Cleveland is looking to make a big splash this season after a promising campaign in 2023, and they want to leave nothing to chance and spare no efforts to be at their best and prove the doubters wrong a couple of months from now.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Believes 1 Athlete Adds 'Element' To Browns RB Room