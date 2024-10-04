Joel Bitonio Believes Browns Must Take ‘Action’ Against Commanders

The Browns have multiple baked-in reasons that the team’s offense struggled throughout September.

Many of the players who have been on the injured report or Injured Reserved (IR) list this year are from the offensive side of the football, and Cleveland’s decision to slowly work players back into their roles this preseason spilled over to poor performances to start the 2024 campaign.

Yet despite all of the issues that have plagued the Browns’ offense, other teams have faced this type of diversity and continue to thrive.

Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio knows that, and he’s aware the time to take action to reverse this trend is now.

Analyst Scott Petrak shared Bitonio’s thoughts about the team’s poor performance thus far, and the veteran guard explained that this week is the time to show fans a better product on the field.

“If I had like a concrete answer, I think we’d be 3-1 instead of 1-3,” Bitonio said, adding, “There’s been a lot of talk. We can talk all you want; truthfully, it’s an actions week.”

#Browns Joel Bitonio said it’s an “actions week” after 1-3 start. pic.twitter.com/SgYsn4jImZ — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 3, 2024

Bitonio explained what he meant by this being an “actions week” for the team, noting that the team’s ability to show their worth starts on the practice field and has to carry over to the actual game.

He said it’s also about teammates and coaches showing their trust in the “11 guys that are out there each play.”

Bitonio said that this team is focused solely on that as they prepare to face the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

NEXT:

Clay Matthews Jr., Dick Schafrath Among 60 Seniors Being Considered For HOF