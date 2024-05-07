Greg Newsome Has Honest Admission About Fifth-Year Extension

The Cleveland Browns exercised their fifth-year option for Greg Newsome II last week, finalizing a move that had been analyzed and discussed for much of the offseason.

Keeping Newsome allows the Browns to maintain the core of their defensive backfield, holding onto a group that ranked first in the NFL last season in the fewest pass yards allowed.

Newsome spoke out about the team’s move Monday at an event organized by the team, telling fans how he feels about the move.

In a Twitter post shared by WEWS reporter Camryn Justice, Newsome told the sports reporter he feels “blessed” to know he’ll be with Cleveland through the 2025 season.

“Super blessed, super excited that they want me here, that I want to be here, is just a blessing,” Newsome said.

#Browns CB Greg Newsome II talked today about the team recently picking up his 5th-year option and what it means to him to continue playing in Cleveland. "Blessed that the organization sees so much in me…Super excited that they want me here and I want to be here." pic.twitter.com/Q1o5xRldih — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 7, 2024

The cornerback’s fifth-year option is one year worth $13.3 million guaranteed.

Newsome admitted the money would change his family’s fortunes as well as keep them located in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.

He also said that he had ignored the trade rumors floating around after the team waited to exercise the extension, telling viewers he and his unidentified agent had multiple discussions with Browns GM Andrew Berry during the offseason about staying in Cleveland.

Newsome said his focus was not on the extension, but rather on the team’s improvement and seeing their team goals for improvement this season through.

The cornerback also expressed his interest in staying with the team beyond 2025, telling the reporter that he would like to be a “Cleveland Brown for life.”

