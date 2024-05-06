Cleveland City Council To Vote On Interesting Stadium Ordinance

Questions about where the Cleveland Browns will play their games in the future continue to swirl as the team’s management searches for funding to renovate Cleveland Browns Stadium or build a new facility at Brook Park.

One local government agency is ready to weigh in on the issue according to a new report.

The Cleveland City Council is expected to vote Monday night on an interesting stadium statute that’s called the “Art Modell” ordinance, which is named after the former Browns owner who moved the franchise to Baltimore.

Council members are voting on a resolution for the city’s law department to enforce the “Art Modell” law that requires the host city to approve the move or allow residents to purchase the franchise instead.

The ordinance has not been tested in a court of law, meaning the vote is more symbolic in nature to signal the group’s intent to keep the team inside Cleveland Browns Stadium for the foreseeable future.

Renovating the stadium would cost over $1 billion, and the Browns have committed to providing over half the funding according to the report.

The new stadium in Brook Park has been discussed by state lawmakers already with team representatives in a brief meeting last week to solicit support for the new project.

The projected cost of the new stadium at Brook Park would exceed $2 billion, making this option a significantly more expensive route for the Browns and taxpayers.

Cleveland spent multiple years in the 1990s without a franchise after Modell relocated the team to Baltimore.

NEXT:

David Njoku Enjoying His Time With Famous TE In Viral Video