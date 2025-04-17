Greg Newsome Makes Big Personal Announcement

The Cleveland Browns are facing a key decision with Greg Newsome II right now.

However, it seems like he’s already made an even bigger decision.

The CB just announced his engagement on social media, and the franchise took to X to congratulate him on such a big step.

sending congratulations to our guy @gnewsii and his fiancée on their engagement! pic.twitter.com/uD01vpCcsD — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 17, 2025

There has been speculation about Newsome’s future with the organization for some time now.

He’s reaffirmed that he’s happy in Cleveland despite being forced to play in the slot and not outside as he likes.

Now, with the team reportedly set to take Travis Hunter with the No. 2 selection, he might become expendable.

Granted, the Browns need Hunter on offense more than they need him on defense right now, and they might only use him sparingly on the other side of the field.

Then again, his potential arrival opens up the door for Newsome to leave either now or in the following season.

The Browns’ secondary was one of the few bright spots last season, with Denzel Ward leading the way for Jim Schwartz’s unit.

The team can’t afford another defensive regression in 2025, and given how tight their salary cap situation is right now, Newsome might be one of the most obvious trade candidates.

Some believe he could even be moved during the NFL Draft.

There are rumors about the Browns looking to trade back up in the first round to get a quarterback as well, and adding a proven veteran like Newsome to a trade package could certainly make any offer more appealing.

NEXT:

Analyst Proposes Blockbuster Browns, Panthers Draft Day Trade