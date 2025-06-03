Browns Nation

Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Greg Newsome Reveals ‘Big Difference’ With Browns This Year

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered last season fresh off making a trip to the playoffs.

They looked like a team that could compete at a high level again in 2024, but that wasn’t the case.

Perhaps that’s why they entered last offseason with a different approach, and they don’t want the same thing to happen to them again this time around.

According to Greg Newsome II, the vibes in the building have been entirely different this offseason, as everybody has a big chip on their shoulders.

“From the beginning of the offseason program, we’ve been getting after it. There’s a big difference between this year and last year already in just the intensity of the workouts, just how guys are really buying into the program. You don’t see too many guys complaining. I think everything is going great right now,” Newsome said.

That’s what you want to hear from your veterans and leaders.

That’s also why some fans were so disappointed to see Myles Garrett, who was called out and urged to step up as a leader, skip voluntary OTAs after signing a record-breaking contract extension and claiming that he wanted to compete at the highest level.

Newsome has been leading by example since day one, and he’s embraced a leadership role.

Watching the best players on the team and those who have already secured a starting spot train this early in the offseason sends the right message, and it’s up to everybody else to fall in line.

If everybody’s on the same page, this team could make some serious noise this season.

They’re not nearly as bad as most three-win teams, and the league could be in trouble if they sleep on them.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation