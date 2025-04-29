Greg Newsome Says Browns Rookie QB Has ‘It Factor’

The 2025 NFL Draft was full of trades, surprises, and unexpected picks and landing spots to go along with them.

Several teams pivoted away from prospects that they were rumored to be after heading into the draft, and other teams might have reached on prospects to fill a position of need.

The slide of Shedeur Sanders was certainly the story of the draft, even though there were plenty of other exciting storylines to discuss.

Sanders was projected to be a top-three pick at one point in the offseason, but he fell to the fifth round, where the Cleveland Browns eventually scooped him up.

The Browns already passed on Sanders several times, even drafting Dillon Gabriel from Oregon in the third round, but they eventually pulled the trigger on this polarizing prospect.

Teams around the NFL, including the Browns, indicated with their actions that they didn’t want Sanders as their top option, but that messaging doesn’t seem to be consistent with what his new teammates are thinking.

Take CB Greg Newsome, for instance, who recently spoke about Sanders and the type of NFL player he could be.

“I like Shedeur… I like a QB that just got that IT factor… If you coming in there with that confidence and swagger… That’s my type of guy,” Newsome said.

Star: Cleveland Browns CB Greg Newsome on the NFL Draft: “I like Shedeur…I like a QB that just got that IT factor… If you coming in there with that confidence and swagger…That’s my type of guy.” It seems like the Browns' locker room has already decided they want Shedeur… pic.twitter.com/JtMLvKiI8j — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 28, 2025

As pointed out by Dov Kleiman on X after Newsome’s comments, there’s a real possibility that the Browns’ locker room is pushing for Sanders to be their starter in 2025.

He does have a lot of swagger and certainly looked the part on the field during his college days, but it remains to be seen how he’ll acclimate to the NFL and perform for the Browns if given the opportunity.

