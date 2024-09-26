Gregg Williams Doesn’t Hold Back Thoughts On Deshaun Watson

Three years ago, the Browns took an enormous risk in pursuit of an elite-level quarterback, trading six draft picks – including three first-rounders – to Houston for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Off-the-field issues and injuries have limited his time on the field, but Cleveland’s return on this trade has been less than ideal through 15 games.

Watson is 9-6 in those contests over the past three years, including 1-2 this season behind center for the Browns.

While offensive line injuries have shouldered some of the blame, fans and pundits alike are pointing their attention to the Browns’ $230 million quarterback as the reason Cleveland’s offense has struggled thus far.

Former coach Gregg Williams is no exception.

On the “Come Get Some” podcast this week, neither Williams nor his co-hosts held back their fiery thoughts and comments on Watson (via X).

“Grown men inside the white lines know when people aren’t doing what they’re supposed to do,” Williams said, adding, “It’s time to drop it; it’s time to get after it; it’s time to do your job and watch all of us win when you do your job, and the ball starts with you.”

The conversion began as one of Williams’ guests – Chuck Booms – opined about the magical run Cleveland enjoyed last year with quarterback Joe Flacco helming the offense after Watson’s injury.

“In six weeks, seven weeks, the whole town was galvanized,” Booms said about Flacco’s time in Cleveland.

Williams concurred with Booms’ sentiment, leading to his no-holds-barred response about Watson’s capabilities.

