Analysts Confirm Jed Wills’ Clean MRI, Will Attempt To Play Against Raiders

The Cleveland Browns are paper-thin at the offensive line position as multiple starters have been injured over the past 12 months, and new injuries continue to pop up.

Just this last weekend, Cleveland had three offensive linemen – Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin, and Wyatt Teller – who were either too injured to participate or injured while participating.

Teller and Wills were both hurt during the game, and Teller’s diagnosis was a sprained MCL that will require a trip to the Injured Reserve (IR) list for an extended stay on the shelf.

While the Browns were not clear immediately after the game which knee Wills had hurt, head coach Kevin Stefanski did confirm this week that his injury was to the same knee Wills injured last year, according to analyst Camryn Justice’s X post.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Jedrick Wills Jr.'s knee injury that sidelined him Sunday is the same knee he injured last year and has been rehabbing. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 25, 2024

Wills underwent an MRI on the knee to ensure that no further damage was done on Monday.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler confirmed on Thursday the results of the MRI via X, noting that he suffered “no major damage” against the Giants.

#Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr’s MRI this week came back clean, per source. Wills injured his knee Sunday and is rehabbing this week. But no major damage coming out of the game. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 26, 2024

For his part, Wills suggested he will try to play this week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Analyst Ashley Bastock noted that despite tweaking the knee, Wills felt fortunate he did not sustain more damage.

“I got lucky my leg wasn’t planted, so I didn’t get the full blunt force,” Wills told Bastock, adding, “Just a little tweak. I should be all right.”

#Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. said he's going to try and play this week after tweaking his knee. I asked him about the injury: "I got lucky my leg wasn't planted, so I didn't get the full blunt force. Just a little tweak. I should be all right." — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) September 25, 2024

Wills will have at least one new teammate joining the offensive line this weekend as rookie Zak Zinter is slated to earn his first NFL start for the Browns in Las Vegas.

