Gregg Williams Reveals What He Will Be Watching With Deshaun Watson

Coming off a season-ending shoulder surgery, Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson will have all eyes on him when he takes the field for his first competitive game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

Until Watson takes his first hit in the game and bounces up, Browns fans will be on pins and needles watching the season-opening contest this weekend.

Former coach Gregg Williams will be paying attention to something else when it comes to Watson’s play against Dallas.

On the “Come Get Some” podcast this week, Williams shared that he’ll be watching the amount of time that Watson takes to make throws against the Cowboys (via X).

“You have to stay on time,” Williams said, adding, “Be on time as a quarterback, and there’s enough talent there to be very, very effective on offense.”

Gregg Williams doesn't have any excuses for Deshaun Watson this year. "You have to stay on time. Be on time as a quarterback." –@CoachGreggSB44 weighs in ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/o0utNNwbth — COME GET SOME (@ComeGetSomeShow) September 3, 2024

Williams said he would be evaluating not only Watson but also new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey when it comes to making quick decisions.

The former coach – who called Dorsey a “good friend” – said it’s the coordinator’s responsibility to make sure Watson gets rid of the ball in a timely fashion to avoid unnecessary contact from defenders.

In years past, Watson has been “an unbelievable player when he’s improvising,” Williams acknowledged.

Still, Williams surmised that the quarterback’s improvisation could open him up to take hits from defenders, making the veteran quarterback vulnerable to another injury.

Williams said those days of improvising should be in Watson’s past as the team must protect Watson at all costs this season.

NEXT:

Browns Depth Chart Reveals 2 Surprises For Season Opener