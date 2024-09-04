Browns Depth Chart Reveals 2 Surprises For Season Opener

The Cleveland Browns released their unofficial depth chart for the season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys, and most positions – and their backups – were who fans of the organization would expect.

However, two positions had notable surprises in the team’s depth chart release.

Here are two surprising takeaways from Cleveland’s first depth chart of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Jedrick Wills as Left Tackle Starter

The depth chart will list players who may or may not play, so putting a player who is listed as questionable to play in the game could be gamesmanship at its finest.

Yet putting fifth-year athlete Jedrick Wills as the left tackle starter after having not practiced once with the team as he recovered from knee surgery is extremely surprising.

Earlier this week, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Wills is “close” to practicing again, but his appearances on the sideline have not inspired analysts to say the 6-foot-4 offensive lineman will return soon.

It’s hard to imagine Wills returning this week or next, frankly, and his inclusion as a starter seems like wishful thinking at this point.

Jerome Ford as Backup Kick Returner

It’s not that running back Jerome Ford isn’t a capable returner.

In 2022, Ford returned 30 kickoffs for 723 yards for the Browns with a season-best return of 48 yards.

What is surprising is Ford’s inclusion as the returner given running back Nick Chubb’s status.

As the team’s starting running back, Ford does not need any extra duties in the short term.

The new kickoff rule should help prevent high-speed collisions, better protecting the players returning the kicks.

Still, another player – such as dynamic wide receiver Jamari Thrash – may be a better solution at the position in the immediate future until Chubb’s return.

NEXT:

Insider Believes 1 WR Will Receive Significant Targets Against Cowboys