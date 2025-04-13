Browns Nation

Sunday, April 13, 2025
Hanford Dixon Calls For Browns To Re-Sign Free Agent

Hanford Dixon Calls For Browns To Re-Sign Free Agent

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns still have a big need for a running back.

Jerome Ford wasn’t as good as expected as the featured back, and they haven’t brought in anybody to replace Nick Chubb.

Chubb hasn’t signed with anybody else either.

That’s why Hanford Dixon believes both parties should reach an agreement.

Talking on his show, the legendary defender claimed that the Browns need to re-sign Chubb.

“I think he deserves another shot with this team, don’t you?” Dixon said.

It’s hard to disagree with that statement.

Chubb isn’t likely to be an expensive pickup.

Clearly, his market has dried out, and he’s not in a position to demand a lot of money.

He’s done more than enough to earn another shot with the team.

Granted, this is a business first and foremost, and every investment has to be justified and productive.

Nevertheless, even if he’s not the same player he was before his knee injury, every team needs leaders.

There have been some reports and doubts about Myles Garrett’s character as a leader, but that has never been the case with Chubb.

Chubb is one of the best players in franchise history, and every organization needs to take care of their own and their legends.

In the worst-case scenario, Chubb won’t be a productive back.

But it’s not like they will have to spend big bucks to keep him around, and if they plan to add a rookie anyway, it’s hard to think of a better mentor than one of the best backs in recent history.

Browns Nation