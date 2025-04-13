Todd McShay Reveals A Big Concern About Potential Browns QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns are keeping tabs on several quarterbacks.

They have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and, with it, they will likely have an opportunity to draft Shedeur Sanders.

However, Sanders is far from a perfect prospect, and some have expressed serious concerns about his abilities.

With that in mind, NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay shared his honest thoughts about him.

Talking on “The Ross Tucker Podcast,” McShay claimed that as much as he liked Sanders as a person, he’s not that impressed by him as a prospect.

“If his name was different, I don’t think we’d have this much attention on him,” McShay said.

“If his name was different, I don't think we'd have this much attention on him…” “… he’s a really good football player who does not have an elite physical trait.”@McShay13 breaks down what he’s seen from Shedeur Sanders: pic.twitter.com/ASoerMxFIE — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) April 12, 2025

He argued that people wouldn’t even talk about him if he wasn’t Deion Sanders’ son, mostly because he doesn’t have any elite physical traits.

He then admitted that Sanders was a very intelligent and good football player, adding that he was perhaps the most intelligent and fastest processor, which is what also made him the most natural passer in this class.

McShay thinks that he’s more of an old-school, pocket-passer quarterback than anything else.

At the end of the day, teams shouldn’t hold his confidence against him.

If anything, one would always want their franchise player to be confident and a leader.

Nevertheless, you also want to have the best players on the field, and while Sanders is most definitely a great decision-maker, some of his glaring physical limitations also lower his ceiling as a potential franchise quarterback.

The Browns are reportedly likely to pass on him to get fellow Colorado star Travis Hunter, and while that decision might come back to haunt them at some point, it seems like the right one at this moment.

