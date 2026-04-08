New Browns Safety Has Decided On Familiar Jersey Number

The Cleveland Browns will have a new safety in the upcoming season, and he is making himself comfortable in his role. Daniel Thomas has selected the No. 24 for his jersey.

That number was last used by Nick Chubb, which means that Thomas will be donning the number of a celebrated fan favorite in 2026.

“Cleveland Browns DB Daniel Thomas is wearing number 24. Last assigned to Nick Chubb,” Wisenberg posted on X.

Cleveland Browns DB Daniel Thomas (@gamechanger021) is wearing number 24. Last assigned to Nick Chubb. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/XM5DGkkGq0 — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) April 7, 2026

Thomas might have big shoes to fill because of the number on his uniform, but his role is also vital for the Browns. It’s been a long road to get here. He was first selected in the 2020 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars after spending three years at Auburn in college. He made a good impression during his rookie season and spent five years with Jacksonville.

In 2025, he was released by the Jaguars during the team’s final roster cuts and then signed with the Detroit Lions. Due to injury, he only played in 12 games with the Lions in 2025. Overall, he has played in 83 games during his career but has only enjoyed six starts.

Thomas isn’t viewed as a starting safety for the Browns; they already have those with Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman. But signing Thomas has given the team and its new defensive coordinator, Mike Rutenberg, more depth and flexibility.

If he can stay healthy, there is a chance he can get some good playing time during his first year in Cleveland. Versatility has been a major selling point for several of the players recently signed by the Browns, and if Thomas has some, he might be able to fill a few roles for the team.

The Browns’ defense was already very strong last year, so it doesn’t need major tweaks. Instead, it needs players who can remain healthy and also take on several jobs at one time. Thomas could become one of the smartest offseason pickups if he can do that.

He has his number, which is a start, and now it is time for the 27-year-old safety to prove what he is capable of in Cleveland.

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