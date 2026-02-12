Browns’ Draft Class Just Got Huge National Praise

Most Cleveland Browns fans had a lot to complain about and worry about this season, but they were also hopeful about the team’s future. That’s because the Browns had one of the best rookie groups in the league.

It’s not just diehard fanatics saying that. Most NFL experts agree that Cleveland’s rookies were a sight to behold.

Writing for CBS Sports, Josh Edwards gave the Brown’s rookies the best grade possible, noting that every newcomer was able to start at least once this year.

“Grade: A+,” Edwards wrote. “Every rookie drafted by the Browns started at least one game this season, including quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Cleveland has at least four starters from this class and potentially more. Schwesinger was the Defensive Rookie of the Year and Fannin is also an impact performer. Graham showed a lot of improvement as the season progressed. Judkins looked like an above average starter before being lost to injury. Running back Dylan Sampson fills a role for the team as well.”

Schwesinger, Graham, Fannin, Judkins, Sanders, and Gabriel all got a lot of attention this year. For Schwesinger, it was because he immediately became one of the most noteworthy defensive players in the NFL.

Others, like Fannin, Graham, and Judkins, showed that they have a high ceiling and could be a part of the team for years to come. And for Sanders and Gabriel, the conversation and comments about them were more mixed, but they still had some great moments.

A lot of these stars have more or less guaranteed their spots as starters next year, but there are still many questions about both Sanders and Gabriel. However, the fact that they are even competing to be the starting quarterback after one season says a lot about their potential, even if they didn’t show it consistently.

There were obviously many problems with the Browns this season, and multiple areas that need improvement. But the rookies are one of the saving graces of this team.

Many fans are willing to give the team patience because they know that a group of young players like this doesn’t come around often, and they will probably only improve. However, those same fans aren’t willing to wait forever and want the front office to do whatever it takes to pair these rookies with established, capable, win-now talent. It doesn’t get any better than an A+, but that grade will mean nothing if the Browns squander the undeniable talent that has come to this team.

For that reason, year two might be even more important than year one.

