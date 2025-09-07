Kevin Stefanski Is Facing A Big Question This Season

The Cleveland Browns went through a lot of changes this offseason, and change was necessary after going 3-14 last season on the heels of an inspiring 11-win campaign and a playoff berth in 2023.

One thing that hasn’t changed is that two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski is still running the show, and with all the changes around him, he is now facing a big question heading into the 2025 season.

During a recent episode of The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Garrett Bush posed the question of when the team is going to start to see some progress with a young quarterback and stressed the importance of developing the rookies, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

“I need to see what Kevin Stefanski is going to do with developing because it hasn’t worked out that well with Deshaun or even Baker. We got picks next year. Don’t we gotta see some progress with the guys we got now?” Garrett asked.

It’s a tough balancing act trying to win now while simultaneously developing potential franchise quarterbacks for the future, but this team needs to figure out if either Gabriel or Sanders can be the guy ahead of the 2026 draft.

The 2026 class is loaded with potential franchise quarterbacks, including Arch Manning, LaNorris Sellers, Garrett Nussmeier, Drew Allar, and Cade Klubnik, and the Browns need to have a clearer picture of their future after this season.

If Gabriel and Sanders aren’t developed at all, then what was the point of using a third and a fifth-round pick on them?

It isn’t doing them any favors to throw them out there in Week 1 behind an offensive line that gave up 66 sacks last year, but considering the fact that Joe Flacco hasn’t started a full season’s worth of games in eight years, it’s a fair assumption that at least Gabriel will get a look later this season.

Again, this is a tough situation for Stefanski to navigate, but at some point, this franchise needs a long-term quarterback or Stefanski is going to have to answer some difficult questions.

